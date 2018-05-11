Dog Adoption Event to be Held in Augusta County Barn

The event is a fundraiser for the Augusta Regional SPCA

The adoption event will be held in a barn outside of Staunton

Dogs will be up for adoption on Saturday, May 12

A new kind of fundraiser is being held on Saturday, May 12, for the Augusta Regional Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It's called Rockin' at Walnut Knoll: Getting Down with the Doggies. Dogs will be on site and up for adoption from 3-6 p.m.

The show will begin in the barn at 8 p.m. with the Nicholson Brothers Band, along with local artist Chris van Cleave and rock violinist Cecil Hooker.

"I'd like for people to come out and be a part of this great gathering on Saturday,” says Phil Dixon, who’s working at the fundraiser. “And come on out and get yourself a dog. Come on out and get yourself a dog - it's gonna be great."

The family-friendly event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $15.

The barn is located at 163 Pleasant View Road, just outside Staunton.