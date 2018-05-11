Quantcast

Dog Adoption Event to be Held in Augusta County Barn

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Dogs will be up for adoption on Saturday, May 12 Dogs will be up for adoption on Saturday, May 12
The adoption event will be held in a barn outside of Staunton The adoption event will be held in a barn outside of Staunton
The event is a fundraiser for the Augusta Regional SPCA The event is a fundraiser for the Augusta Regional SPCA
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A new kind of fundraiser is being held on Saturday, May 12, for the Augusta Regional Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It's called Rockin' at Walnut Knoll: Getting Down with the Doggies. Dogs will be on site and up for adoption from 3-6 p.m.

The show will begin in the barn at 8 p.m. with the Nicholson Brothers Band, along with local artist Chris van Cleave and rock violinist Cecil Hooker.

"I'd like for people to come out and be a part of this great gathering on Saturday,” says Phil Dixon, who’s working at the fundraiser. “And come on out and get yourself a dog. Come on out and get yourself a dog - it's gonna be great."

The family-friendly event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $15.

The barn is located at 163 Pleasant View Road, just outside Staunton.

  • Dog Adoption Event to be Held in Augusta County BarnMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story