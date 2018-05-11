Orange County HS Celebrates 11 Student-Athletes set to Play in College

Orange County HS had a ceremonial signing celebration Friday to recognize 11 student-athletes who will go on to play in college.

Lexi Lomax, JMU softball

Amya Ferguson, Bowie St. softball

Makayla Herndon, Richard bland softball

Ashlee Brassert, Bluefield State softball

Jordan Shook, Ferrum basketball

Kae'shawn Braxton, Ferrum basketball

Korrelle Brown, Culver Stockton football

Wilhelm Lutterodt, Virginia State football

Tyrone Warren, Bridgewater College football

Nicole Anderson, Mount St. Mary's bowling

Brittany Timmons, Eastern Mennonite soccer

Lomax is the only one going to a division-one program. She's been a softball star on the diamond leading the Hornets to a 12-4 record this season.

She's batting .660 with 31 hits. Lomax has 7 home runs and 32 RBI.

Now she'll take her talents to a JMU, where the softball program has become a national powerhouse.



"They're a small school but they compete with the best, I really liked that a lot," says Lomax. "They're (JMU) getting an all-around player/teammate, someone who's willing to win all the time. It's awesome having all the softball girls with me there too (today), the people I've grown up with. It's pretty awesome."