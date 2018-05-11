Orange County HS Celebrates 11 Student-Athletes set to Play in College

Orange County High School
Orange County HS had a ceremonial signing celebration Friday to recognize 11 student-athletes who will go on to play in college.
Lexi Lomax, JMU softball
Amya Ferguson, Bowie St. softball
Makayla Herndon, Richard bland softball
Ashlee Brassert, Bluefield State softball
Jordan Shook, Ferrum basketball
Kae'shawn Braxton, Ferrum basketball
Korrelle Brown, Culver Stockton football
Wilhelm Lutterodt, Virginia State football
Tyrone Warren, Bridgewater College football
Nicole Anderson, Mount St. Mary's bowling
Brittany Timmons, Eastern Mennonite soccer
Lomax is the only one going to a division-one program. She's been a softball star on the diamond leading the Hornets to a 12-4 record this season.
She's batting .660 with 31 hits. Lomax has 7 home runs and 32 RBI.
Now she'll take her talents to a JMU, where the softball program has become a national powerhouse.
"They're a small school but they compete with the best, I really liked that a lot," says Lomax. "They're (JMU) getting an all-around player/teammate, someone who's willing to win all the time. It's awesome having all the softball girls with me there too (today), the people I've grown up with. It's pretty awesome."