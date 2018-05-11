Workforce Center Names Dining Hall after Food Services Director Bob Yankowski

Ric Sizemore, the director of the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center.

Bob Yankowski speaking with diners at the Yankowski Center for Culinary Excellence

In a field notorious for high turnover, one man is being recognized for nearly three decades of service. The Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center (WWRC) is naming their dining hall after Bob Yankowski.

“He's a man filled with integrity, leadership, authenticity. He's the real deal. He's an icon,” stated Ric Sizemore, the director for the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center.

The dining hall has been named the Yankowski Center for Culinary Excellence.

Bob Yankowski is the food service director for Aladdin which is contracted by WWRC. He has been on the job for 28-and-a-half years.

“When I first came here back in '91 I saw so many wonderful things happening with the clients, people coming in in wheelchairs and then walking out of here,” he stated.

He says it was so heartwarming that he knew he wanted to stay.

Shirley Johnson has worked with Bob since the beginning.

“He's about the best boss you could ever have. He's done a lot for us,” stated Johnson.

Sizemore says Yankowski has done a lot for everyone, making sure the masses are fed no matter the circumstances.

“I've seen him provide a meal for 350 people on a gas grill because the electricity was out,” Sizemore related. “Someone who stands out and carries the vision of this place the way he does needs to be honored.”

That's why they named the dining hall after Bob. Yankowski says he is flabbergasted and it still hasn't sunk in, but he’s quick to share the credit with his team.

"I've had one heck of a team," Yankowski said.

With 72 just around the corner, Yankowski says “I keep saying I'm going, but it's tough to leave something that you have worked so hard for and appreciate what you do. I appreciate what I do here.”

“We'd be happy to have Bob Yankowski stay here forever because he defines what it is to provide service for individuals with disabilities,” said Sizemore.