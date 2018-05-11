Gov. Northam Issues Proclamation Recognizing Virginia Police Week

05/10/2018 Release from the Office of Governor Ralph Northam:

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam has issued a proclamation declaring May 13 – 19, 2018, as Virginia Police Week, and May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day in the commonwealth.

Both Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day have been recognized every year since 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed the first proclamation to honor the men and women who work to protect our communities, often at great personal sacrifice.

“I am honored to recognize Virginia law enforcement for their dedication to their profession,” said Governor Northam. “Their tireless efforts, personal sacrifice and bravery in the face of dangerous circumstances often go unnoticed and without thanks. This proclamation and the recognition ceremonies held across the Commonwealth give us the opportunity to show our support and express our gratitude for the men and women who work to keep our communities safe every day.”

“Law enforcement officers are often the first to place themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities,” said Brian J. Moran, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security. “We want to thank them for all of the sacrifices that they and their loved ones make on a daily basis to ensure the commonwealth is a safe place to live, work and raise a family. I encourage all Virginians to take a moment and thank these courageous men and women.”

There are approximately 22,000 law enforcement officers in Virginia. In 2017, four Virginia law enforcement officers died in the line of duty and over 1,800 were victims of offenses ranging from a simple assault to homicide.*

*Statistics generated from the VA UCR files that the DCJS Research Center receives from the Virginia State Police.