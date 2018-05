Charity Basketball Game at OCHS to Raise Money for Scholarships

Two Orange County men are working to send kids from their old stomping grounds to college.

Calvin Williams and Brandon Miles worked to turn the community's love of basketball into an alumni charity game to raise money for scholarships.

These scholarships target students who just missed the qualifications for traditional merit-based grants.

“Whatever they need when they get to school, because sometimes I know that little bit of money doesn't always cover it, so we want to give them a little bit of extra cash. I can help them out with whatever they need on their journey," said Miles.

The annual basketball tournament has raised $10,000 since starting in 2016.

The event tips off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Orange County High School.