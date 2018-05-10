Nonprofits Celebrate Successes, Network at Annual Event

Nonprofits are celebrating one another and reflecting on the work they've accomplished in the Charlottesville community over the past year.

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence held its annual celebration on Thursday, May 10, at The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative to highlight dozens of groups for their strong work.

On Thursday night, people shared their success stories and networked with other groups in an attempt to build stronger ties throughout the nonprofit community.

“Nonprofits are a critical part of our community's infrastructure,” says Christine Nardi, the executive director of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence. “They really are part of the fabric that knits the community together. They give support to our neighbors in need. They enrich our lives through arts, education, and culture. They support and protect the environment, and they really engage us in civic life."

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence provides resources to nonprofits in Charlottesville and surrounding counties.