Mary Baldwin University Students Present Capstone Projects

Mary Baldwin University highlighted the best projects on May 10

Mary Baldwin University is celebrating its 13th annual Capstone Festival on Thursday, May 10.

The event highlights the best of the best of the senior projects.

This year, 29 students participated across all undergraduate disciplines and programs. That's everything from creative works, performances and visual arts, to highly technical projects in biology and chemistry.

Organizers say this festival gives students the capstone experience.

"They have the chance also to become the expert in their field,” says Lydia Petersson, the capstone chair at MBU. “They've presented their work to the faculty, defended their thesis, and now they're presenting it to a general lay audience."

During Thursday night’s closing ceremony, a dozen middle schoolers from Chennai, India, performed. These students are part of the leadership engagement in the artistic performances program.