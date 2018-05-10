Dominion Energy Grants Money Environmental Initiatives

Three Charlottesville nonprofits have a little more cash now to help with projects, thanks to some grants from energy giant Dominion.

The City Schoolyard Garden and Therapeutic Adventures were each awarded $10,000 on Thursday, May 10. The Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center received more than $17,000.

The grants were awarded to programs that support environmental education and stewardship initiatives.

Dominion Energy is awarding $1 million to more than 100 organizations in 12 states.

Dominion Energy is awarding $1 million in Environmental/Education grants through its charitable arm to nearly 130 organizations in 12 states. The grants will support a wide variety of programs and people dedicated to making our world a better, more livable place.

In our Western region in Virginia (Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, and all points west) around $100,000 in grants will go to more than a dozen non-profit organizations or schools working to preserve/improve natural spaces or encourage environmental stewardship. Grant recipients include:

Therapeutic Adventures, Inc . in Charlottesville, Va. for its adaptive sports program to help people living with disabilities enjoy nature while skiing, paddling, fly-fishing and more.

Since 2003, Dominion Energy has donated nearly $32 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

A full listing of 2018 Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants are available at www.dom.com/envirogrants.