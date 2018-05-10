SARA Hosts Conference on Sexual Assault Response Teams

Charlottesville’s Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) is encouraging counties across the state to create a sexual assault response team.

SARA hosted a conference at the Omni hotel in Charlottesville Thursday to discuss the importance of having teams always ready to listen and help victims.

The team, referred to as "SART," is made up of emergency responders, police officers, and attorneys that fight for victims of sexual assault.

"The first step is to believe them. A lot of survivors who would talk to their neighbors or somebody like that; its not been a recent assault, but certainly if it has been a recent assault dealing with medical care, is critical,” said Rebecca Weybright, the executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Agency.

Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci says Charlottesville’s SART team was the first in the state to incorporate Title IX which protects victims in school.