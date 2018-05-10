UVA Medical Center Trains Healthcare Providers on Treating LGBTQ Patients

The University of Virginia Medical Center is working with healthcare providers across the state on inclusion and diversity training.

The 2018 LGBTQ healthcare symposium was held on Thursday, May 10, at the Boar's Head Inn.

The program invited nurses and health practitioners to discuss treating those who identify as LGBTQ. The symposium focused on emotional well-being, with meditation exercises and poetry.

"We're moving from the organizational policies and procedures and safe space training, to now more the individual patient care kinds of issues," says Ken White, who works at the UVA Medical Center.

The medical center was recognized by the Human Rights Commission two weeks ago for its treatment for LGBTQ patients and staff members.