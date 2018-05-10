2 Caught in Va. Receive Life in Prison for Murdering Massachusetts Couple

A couple will serve life in prison with no chance of parole for killing a Massachusetts couple, then hiding out in Rockbridge County.

A judge delivered the decision to Joshua A. Hart and Brittany E. Smith in Franklin County Superior Court Thursday, May 10.

Media outlets report that both defendants had been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, as well as other charges.

The couple brutally attacked 95-year-old Thomas Harty and 77-year-old Joanna Fisher in their Orange, Massachusetts home back on October 5, 2016. Harty died that night, but emergency crews took Fisher to the hospital, where she died a few weeks later.

Authorities say the couple's car was stolen after the murder, and was later found in Augusta County.

Hart and Smith were eventually tracked to Harrisonburg, then Augusta County, and then finally found in a U-Haul truck parked at the Wal-Mart in Lexington on October 8, 2016. They were extradited to Massachusetts four days later.