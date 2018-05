Fluvanna County High School announced Thursday it has promoted Michael Morris to head coach of the varsity football team.

Morris was a part of Fluvanna's JV football staff last year, serving as the defensive coordinator.

The Fluco JV squad had a record of 6-4 last season, allowing just 12.8 points per game.

Morris has previously been a defensive coordinator at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, VA.

Morris graduated from FCHS in 1995. He played football, basketball, tennis and ran track there.

Fluvanna hired former Buckingham head coach Josh Wallace to be its new head football coach in February, but Wallace abruptly resigned last month.

Steve Szarmach coached the Flucos the last three seasons, but resigned after going 3-27 and not winning a game in the Jefferson District.