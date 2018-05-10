Police Officers Embark on Bike Ride to Fund Raise, Honor Those Lost

Police officers from across the commonwealth are teaming up to honor their fallen brothers by riding their bikes from the state capital to the nation's capital.

More than 2,000 law enforcement officers are taking part in the nearly 200-mile trek that is going through Albemarle County on Thursday, May 10.

This unity tour kicked off Thursday morning in Richmond. It aims to raise awareness about law enforcement officers who’ve died in the line of duty, while also raising money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum.

Last year, this multi-day event raised $2.6 million, and officers hope to top that this year.

"If you think about what we do, riding for those officers who can no longer ride, they've been lost in the line of duty, one of the things our money does is it goes toward their memorial wall and the memorial is the only memorial in Washington, D.C. that inscribes new names every year," says Maggie DeBoard, the chief of Herndon police.

The officers will conclude Thursday’s leg of the ride in the evening at the DoubleTree Hotel in Albemarle County. They will resume their ride Friday morning and head to Warrenton.

The ride is set to wrap up Saturday, May 11, at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

If you drive by these riders, share the road and give them a wave.