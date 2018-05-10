Parking Restriction on Portion of Central Avenue in Staunton Begins May 14

City of Staunton News Release:

With the renovation and temporary closure of the Johnson Street Parking Garage, the city of Staunton must relocate all police department vehicles normally housed in the parking garage.

The city will issue a temporary parking restriction, effective May 14, reserving approximately 11 additional spaces on Central Avenue—between Beverley and Johnson streets only—for Staunton police vehicles. The spaces will be reserved 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Three parking spaces on Central Avenue are already restricted to police vehicles every day, around the clock.

The parking restriction will assure police officers park where they can quickly and safely access and exit the police department as they bring in suspects and persons in custody, process arrests and respond to walk-in and emergency service calls.

The city plans to mark the restricted area with the appropriate signs by May 14. Vehicles parked in violation of the parking restriction will be subject to parking fines and enforcement procedures as described in the city code. Central Avenue will remain open to through traffic.

Once the Johnson Street Parking Garage renovation is complete, the city will lift the restriction, and parking operations will return to normal.

“We appreciate that the Johnson Street Parking Garage renovation project is going to inconvenience many, and there is never an ideal time to undertake a project of this magnitude,” said Deputy City Manager Steve Rosenberg. “We also recognize that the repairs cannot be deferred any longer. We are doing our best to accommodate the needs of our parking customers and respectfully ask the community to bear with us as we deal with the disruption together. Our goal is to provide a safe and convenient facility for the public’s use.”

Despite the garage closure and Central Avenue parking restriction, there remain at least 1,200 public parking spaces within blocks of the Johnson Street parking garage that are available to the public.