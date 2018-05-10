Charlottesville Leaders Welcome Delegation from Besancon, France

City Manager Maurice Jones presents a key to the city to a delegation from Besancon

Charlottesville officials are welcoming a French delegation from a sister city.

Thursday, May 10. City Manager Maurice Jones, Vice Mayor Heather Hill, and City Councilor Kathy Galvin welcomed officials from Besancon, France.

The delegation was presented a key to Charlottesville, and an official proclamation to mark the event.

Charlottesville also announced that Second Street Southwest will receive the honorary name Rue de Besancon.

The French city's mayor and four other officials are expected to take tours of the University of Virginia, as well as the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center later Thursday. They will also participate in a round -table discussion with community leaders.

“International exchange is wonderful for the transmission of ideas and perspectives, so getting their feedback and what they think about our city is a way of making us feel pride but also getting a healthy critique,” Galvin said.

The French officials are set to be here through Sunday.

This comes as other city leaders are returning home from their trip to Winneba, Ghana, another one of Charlottesville’s sister cities.