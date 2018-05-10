Accident Blocks Northbound Lanes of Rt. 29 in Albemarle County

Tractor trailer accident on Route 29 in Albemarle County (Photo courtesy VDOT)

Tractor trailer accident on Route 29 in Albemarle County

An accident on Route 29 in Albemarle County impacted traffic for a couple hours Thursday.

A tractor trailer overturned in a northbound lane of Route 29 near the Interstate 64 interchange around 10 a.m. Thursday, May 10.

The vehicle blocked all northbound lanes, as well as the I-64 ramp at exit 118 .

Authorities had asked drivers to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the scene.

The road was reopened to traffic around 12:40 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries from the accident.

Virginia State Police are investigating what caused the tractor trailer to overturn.