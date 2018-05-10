Accident Blocks Northbound Lanes of Rt. 29 in Albemarle County

Accident Blocks Northbound Lanes of Rt. 29 in Albemarle CountyPosted: Updated:
Tractor trailer accident on Route 29 in Albemarle County
Tractor trailer accident on Route 29 in Albemarle County (Photo courtesy VDOT)
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story
