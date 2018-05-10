Sweet Briar College Sees Uptick in Student Interest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo says her school has seen a 40 percent increase in admission deposits compared to a year ago.

The News & Advance in Lynchburg reports that Woo also told the leaders of Amherst County Tuesday that the college was studying whether to put orchards and vineyards on the 3,250-acre (1,300-hectare) campus to boost revenues.

The school plans to produce wild honey in the near future.

The women's college almost closed a few years ago. Leaders in 2015 announced plans to close Sweet Briar because of low enrollment and financial challenges.

Alumnae fought back and a settlement was brokered to save the school.

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

