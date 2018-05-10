University of Virginia Searches for New Police Chief

The University of Virginia Police Department (UPD) is now searching for a new police chief.

On Wednesday, May 9, the university announced its current police chief, Mike Gibson, will retire this summer.

Gibson, a Crozet native, started his career with UPD in 1982 and served in a variety of roles before being named the university’s interim police chief in October 2005. In January 2007, he was appointed to the position permanently.

A search committee chaired by UVA’s dean of students has been tasked to identify potential candidates for the university’s next police chief. Members of that committee include Charlottesville Fire Department Chief Andrew Baxter and former Charlottesville police chief and current UVA professor Tim Longo.

For more information on the search or how to nominate a candidate, click here.