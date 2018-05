Hydraulic Road-Rt. 29, Charlottesville Circuit Court Renovations on Supervisors' Agenda

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on Wednesday, May 9, to tackle some pressing issues.

Supervisors examined what they want to see in the future at the intersection of Hydraulic Road and Route 29.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, supervisors approved a resolution that endorses some transportation improvements for the area.

One is for the grade-separated intersection that would make Hydraulic Road lie underneath Route 29. Another improvement would make a bike and vehicle crossing over Route 29 near Zan Road.

Now that this resolution has passed, the Metropolitan Planning Organization can vote to approve or deny some of these SMART SCALE applications.

Also approved on Wednesday is allowing Charlottesville Circuit Court to temporarily use a building that's co-owned by the city and county. The board of supervisors agreed to let the circuit court use the Levy House while it undergoes some planned renovations.

The court will occupy about one-third of the building that resides on the corner of Park Street and East High Street until August 31, 2019.