Albemarle County Supervisors Approve New Public Permit Process

Supervisors revised the public permit process on May 9

Albemarle County supervisors approved a new permit process on Wednesday, May 9, to hold events in county parks due in part in an attempt to discourage events like the ones last summer in Charlottesville.

Special events, for example, must require a permit. Supervisors defined a special event to mean any planned gathering with 100 or more people at a county park.

Groups can be separated, but the government cannot deny a group’s permit because of the content of the event.

Hosting an event can range from $100-$300 depending on the number of people in attendance.

Current park rules like park hours, parking, and a ban on fireworks or fires still apply.