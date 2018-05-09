Monticello High School Play Raises Money for Heather Heyer Foundation

On Saturday, students are raising money for the Heather Heyer Foundation

The spring musical at Monticello High School this year will do more than simply entertain - it will raise some money for the Heather Heyer Foundation.

Students are performing “Leap of Faith,” and one of the actresses has a personal connection to the events of August 12. Performers are raising their voices not only to raise money, but also to prove that working together is possible - regardless of skin color.

Esperance Buluma was on 4th Street – the site of the car attack - during the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

“When I was hit by the car, I had gotten up off the hood of the car and moved and then I passed out," says Esperance Buluma, a freshman at MHS.

Her sister says she was keeping up with what was going on through Snapchat when she got a frightening call from their cousin.

“She's like, ‘they got hit,’ and I'm like freaking out, what do you mean they got hit? Did they get shot? And it was just really scary because I didn't expect anything like that to happen to anyone," says Elizabeth Buluma, a junior at MHS.

But it did happen, and ever since that day people and organizations like the Heather Heyer Foundation have been trying to pick up the pieces.

"She gave her life just to fight for equal rights, and, I mean, that’s amazing," says Esperance.

That's why Monticello High School's spring musical this year, “Leap of Faith,” will collect money for the foundation during the performance on Saturday, May 12.

The Heather Heyer Foundation provides scholarship funds to young people who are passionate about positive social change. Amaya Wallace is one of this year's recipients, and is also in the play.

“It’s just really nice to see that they're giving their time and their money to other people that really could use it," says Wallace.

On Wednesday, May 9, students had their final practice before dress rehearsal on Thursday.

The play is a story about a clever preacher who holds revivals in an attempt to get people's money.

“I think it’s so easy to see people swayed by a clever demagogue, and that is something that kids really need to be aware of - to always ask questions, to question authority,” says Madeline Michael, the drama teacher at MHS.

A group of diverse students makes up the cast, and Esperance says that is a lesson in itself.

"We are here coming together and showing what can happen if we put all races behind us and we're able to just focus on creating something so amazing,” says Esperance.

The show runs from Thursday’s free dress rehearsal performance through Sunday, May 13.

Saturday's show, which begins at 2 p.m., will collect donations for the Heather Heyer Foundation.

If you want ticket information, visit this website.