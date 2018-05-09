Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Holds Film Festival Featuring Various Water Sports

For the first time ever in the valley, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, along with a handful of sponsors, is holding an event called the Paddling Film Festival.

About 70 people showed up to Basic City Beer Company on Wednesday, May 9, to enjoy a series of films.

The 2018 world tour of the Paddling Film Festival featured 10 different films about kayaking, paddling, and anything related to water sports.

"We have a great paddling culture in this area, both in the valley and on the Charlottesville side, and then south of here along the James,” says Rich Gibson of Rockfish Gap Outfitters. “Just paddling, kayak fishing, water-related sports are super popular right now."

Organizers say they hope to hold another event like this in the future.