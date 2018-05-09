Augusta County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary of Hornet Car Wash

Police believe a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe was present during the burglary

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help after it says someone burglarized a car wash.

Surveillance photos show the scene on May 5 at the Hornet Car Wash in Fishersville.

Deputies arrived at the scene after an alarm, and saw the business had been forcefully entered.

Footage shows a white male in a burgundy Chevy Tahoe with Tennessee plates 480-YJL and a large 'punisher’ sticker on the back window.

Deputies believe the vehicle and suspect may be connected to another burglary in Staunton.

If have seen the vehicle or suspect you are urged to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

On Saturday, May 5th, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 28 Wilson Ln., Fishersville, Hornet Car Wash, for the report of an alarm. Upon arrival, the deputy noted that a machine had been tampered with. Further investigation revealed that the business had been forcefully entered.

Video surveillance shows a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe with TN plates (480-YJL) present at the time of the burglary. Of particular note is a large “Punisher” sticker affixed to the rear glass.

Earlier footage from the evening before, photos attached, shows a white male operating the Tahoe, with a white cargo style trailer in tow. It is believed that a passenger, possibly a female, is present in the vehicle at that time.

It is also believed that the same vehicle and suspect(s) are involved in a burglary that occurred in the City of Staunton. If have seen the vehicle or male suspect, or know his current whereabouts, we urge you to contact law enforcement immediately.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.