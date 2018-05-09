Charlottesville Nonprofit Hears from 5 Finalists Hoping for Grants

A nonprofit group working to help women and children in Charlottesville and Albemarle County heard from five finalists on Wednesday, May 9, that are being considered for grant money.

Women United in Philanthropy is a giving organization in Charlottesville.

This year's finalists are Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Emergency Food Network, International Neighbors, The Roots and Wings Project, and the Building Goodness Foundation.

Since 2004, Women United has awarded close to $500,000 in grants to area nonprofits.