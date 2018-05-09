Waynesboro Woman Faces Jail Time for Reckless Driving Charges

A Waynesboro woman is now facing jail time for driving recklessly with her children in the car.

On Wednesday, May 9, 28-year-old Keshia Rawlings pleaded guilty in Waynesboro Circuit Court to five charges, including child abuse and reckless driving.

The charges stem from last fall, when police say, on two separate occasions, Rawlings drove recklessly near Berkeley Glenn Elementary School while her children were in the car.

According to police, Rawlings drove close to 80 miles an hour on Lyndhurst Road.

Rawlings is due back in court on July 25 for sentencing.