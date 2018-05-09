Albemarle Supervisors Look to Fund More Projects, Forecast Tax Increase

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is eyeing a bond referendum to raise money for an additional $59 million to go toward projects through 2023.

However, the needed funds could result in a tax increase.

The board is putting a few different projects in its bond referendum. The main concern is the need for a new high school in Albemarle County to deal with overcrowding issues.

The board voted unanimously to put $35 million toward building a new high school by 2023.

A further $12 million will go toward improvements at Scottsville Elementary School, and an additional $12 million will fund projects like bicycle and hiking trails in northern Albemarle County.

Albemarle County Supervisor Rick Randolph says the referendum projects could be funded through a tax increase, and voters could get a say in it.

"If voters approve that, it's probably going to be somewhere in the neighborhood of five pennies of a tax increase as a result of that,” says Randolph. “So voters decide what their comfort level is."

In November, voters will get the opportunity to decide on the amount of the tax increase and potential projects supervisors will undertake.

The Albemarle County School Board could also deny this referendum if school board members believe the school projects are not being allotted enough money.

The school board is scheduled to take up this issue at its meeting on Thursday, May 10.