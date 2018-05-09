Woman Working to Fight Elder Abuse Shares Personal Story to Senior Care Workers

Kerri Kasem says she was barred from seeing her father in his final days

A woman who says her father died due to elder abuse is now fighting to get legislation passed in all 50 states in an effort to prevent a tragedy like this from happening to anyone else.

Kerri Kasem is the daughter of famous DJ Casey Kasem. She delivered the keynote speech on Wednesday, May 9, during a training session for the Greater Augusta Coalition Against Adult Abuse.

Kasem shared her story with senior care workers about her family's fight to see her father during the last year of his life. They were barred from doing so by her stepmother, which sparked the fight to create legislation allowing reasonable access to a sick parent.

The Kasem Care Visitation legislation gives access to other family members when a spouse or sibling is uncooperative and isolating a parent from family members.

At Augusta County’s Plecker Workforce Center on Wednesday, Kasem spoke to a room of more than 200 people about how she was personally affected by this isolation. She also shared warning signs of elder abuse and ways to approach these serious cases.

“We're all gonna get old, all of us,” says Kasem. “And we need stronger laws that protect our elderly. And people don't know this, but once you turn 18 in this country, unless you have the Kasem Cares Visitation Bill in your state, you have no rights to see your parents.”

Kasem's attorney and members of law enforcement also spoke at Wednesday’s training session. Kasem's bill was recently passed in Maryland, making it the 12th state to adopt this legislation.