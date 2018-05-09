Speaker Discusses Ways in Which Charlottesville is One of the Happiest Places

Dozens of people in Albemarle County listened to a speaker talk about why Charlottesville is one of the happiest places in the United States on Wednesday, May 9.

On Wednesday morning, Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge hosted Nick Buettner.

Buettner is the director of The Blue Zones Project, and has partnered with National Geographic in the past.

A Blue Zone community is one in which the people who live in the area have improved satisfaction in life, and schools, employers, restaurants, grocery stores, and community leaders have come together to optimize people's longevity and well-being

"The Gallup well-being index actually polled 15 different things it looked at,” says Buettner. “It's a university, it's green space rounded, it's how do you look at your community, how do you come together socially, as a community, having good jobs and work life, a strong sense of purpose - are just a few."

With National Geographic, Buettner has led teams of longevity researchers into Asia, Central America, and Greece.