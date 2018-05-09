Albemarle County Man Sentenced in Connection to Four Seasons Dr. Shooting

Albemarle County police on the scene at Westpark Market along Four Seasons Drive (FILE IMAGE)

An Albemarle County man will now spend three years behind bars in connection to a shooting during a drug deal.

Twenty-year-old Keenan Jamal Joyner entered a guilty plea in Albemarle Circuit Court for one count of malicious wounding back in February 2018.

Authorities arrested Joyner on September 2, 2017, charging him with malicious wounding, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. A day earlier, Joyner and a minor reportedly met a man along Four Seasons Drive to buy Xanax. The man later fled to the West Park Market, where officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim survived the shooting.

Assistant Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Darby Lowe said evidence showed that the victim had two gunshot wounds: One bullet went all the way through the victim, and the other was lodged inside.

Lowe admitted that they did not have access to either bullet, so they cannot prove the bullets came from Joyner's gun.

Defense attorney Michael Hallahan acknowledged his client did have a gun on him during the incident. Joyner claimed he shot into the air.

Wednesday, May 9, Judge Humes Franklin sentenced Joyner to 10 years, with seven years suspended, and to not have direct contact the victim. The judge also authorized work release, but is not ordering the jail allow it.

Joyner read a prepared statement in court, apologizing to the victim and family members. He said his "actions were unacceptable" and this is "not the future he wants."