JPJ Arena Hosts Community Spring Job Fair

More than 100 employers in the central Virginia area are lining the inside of the John Paul Jones Arena for Charlottesville's Community Spring Job Fair.

The 114 companies in attendance have thousands of open positions in areas like government, education, customer service, and law enforcement.

With unemployment rates throughout central Virginia currently below 3 percent, businesses say they are struggling to qualified employees.

“I think this is a great opportunity - and I always say this - for an individual in this day and age where everything is done online to actually be able to get in front of a recruiter so you can go up to a real individual and introduce yourself, give them your name and say why you’re qualified for that position,” said Hollie Lee, chief of Workforce Development Strategies.

Organizers expect around 800 candidates to attend Wednesday’s fair.

If you'd like to go it's not too late: the job fair is set to run until 3 p.m., and prior registration is not required.