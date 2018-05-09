JPJ Arena Hosts Community Spring Job Fair

JPJ Arena Hosts Community Spring Job FairPosted: Updated:
Spring Job Fair at the John Paul Jones Arena
Hollie Lee
JPJ Arena Hosts Community Spring Job FairMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story