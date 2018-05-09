Charlottesville Students Again Take Part in 'Bike to School' Day

Some students in Charlottesville decided to take two wheels instead of four to school Wednesday morning.

It was for Bike to School Day in the city, part of Bike Month, featuring cycling events all month long. The event was open to all city schools to take part.

One student at Venable Elementary School says she and her dad bike in whenever possible.

“We like it because we really like riding our bikes, and also we like helping the planet and not using as much gas and polluting,” said Skippy Norton.

Schools across the area started SOL testing Wednesday, May 9, so many schools did not advertise the event. But, through word of mouth, a lot of students were able to tell parents and participate in the day.