Lane Road Closure to Disrupt CAT Services

05/09/2018 Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:

Charlottesville, Virginia... 5/9/2018... Due to a temporary road closure, Charlottesville Area Transit's (CAT) Routes 4, 6, and 9 will detour Lane Road near UVA's hospital on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13 (Route 9). The detour will begin at service startup on Saturday and last until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Routes 4 and 6 will travel north on Roosevelt Brown Boulevard, take a left onto Lee Street, and turn right onto Jefferson Park Avenue. Route 4 will follow this pattern in both the inbound and outbound directions.

Route 9 will travel south on Roosevelt Brown Boulevard, take a right onto Lee Street, and turn right onto Jefferson Park Avenue. Route 9 will follow this pattern in both the inbound and outbound directions.

Passengers who typically wait at the Pinn Hall (formerly Jordan Hall #17028) and UVA Hospital (#11193) bus stops on Jefferson Park Avenue will need to wait at a temporary CAT bus stop on Lee Street. Passengers who wait for Route 4 and Route 9 at the outbound West Main Street @ 11th Street bus stop (#11129) will need to cross the road and wait on the opposite side.

