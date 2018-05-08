Planning Commission Denies Plans for Proposed Medical Office Building

The medical office building was planned for East High and 10th streets

The planning commission rejected the plans on May 8

For now, the plans for a proposed medical office building in Charlottesville will not be moving forward.

On Tuesday, May 8, the planning commission, acting as the Entrance Corridor Review Board, denied the project plans.

The site at the intersection of East High Street and 10th Street currently has three buildings that are owned by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. The hospital is hoping to demolish the buildings to make one big medical office building.

The review board denied the proposal because of the pedestrian experience on both streets, and lack of vegetation on the parking deck. It also wants the applicant to revisit the size of the building’s base and windows.