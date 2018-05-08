Update: Missing Fairfax County Man Found

05/09/2018 Update from Virginia State Police:

Mr. Hunt has been safely located. For additional information, please contact the Fairfax County Police Department.

05/08/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department on 05/08/2018 at 2000 hours.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for John Hunt, white male, 89 years old, height 5' 07", weight 160 lbs, with brown eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a purple crew neck sweater, navy blue short sleeve shirt.

He is believed to be in danger and was last seen on 05/08/2018, at 1625 hours, at his residence, winter court, Centerville, Virginia. He is traveling in a silver 2006 Lexus with Virginia license plate of 7164wl. He might be headed to New Jersey.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

For further information please contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 1-703-691-2131.

You may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com/