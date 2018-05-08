Augusta County Man Sentenced to 36 Years for Child Pornography Charges

An Augusta County man learned on Tuesday, May 8, that he will spend 36 years in prison for his crimes.

Last October, a jury found 47-year-old Torry Andrew Kiser guilty of 11 counts each of both possessing and reproducing child pornography. That jury recommended 66 years in prison. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Kiser to 36 years.

Also in October, Kiser was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13.

According to prosecutors, most of that will run concurrent to his sentencing on Tuesday.