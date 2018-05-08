Quantcast

Augusta County Man Sentenced to 36 Years for Child Pornography Charges

Posted: Updated:
Torry Kiser Torry Kiser
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

An Augusta County man learned on Tuesday, May 8, that he will spend 36 years in prison for his crimes.

Last October, a jury found 47-year-old Torry Andrew Kiser guilty of 11 counts each of both possessing and reproducing child pornography. That jury recommended 66 years in prison. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Kiser to 36 years.

Also in October, Kiser was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13.

According to prosecutors, most of that will run concurrent to his sentencing on Tuesday.

  • Augusta County Man Sentenced to 36 Years for Child Pornography ChargesMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story