Sprint Pavilion Receives Loan Extension to Aid with Roof Replacement

Plans to replace the roof on Charlottesville's Sprint Pavilion are moving forward.

On Tuesday, May 8, the Charlottesville Economic Development Authority approved the extension of a loan.

By extending that loan, the Sprint Pavilion can take out another $500,000 against the loan to aid with the roof replacement.

Kirby Hutto, the pavilion’s general manager, says the roof needs to be replaced because of grime that’s accumulated over time from nearby roadways and the railroad tracks.

The new roof will have a 20-year guarantee, versus the current roof that has a 15-year guarantee.

“The material that we are looking at now is both a little heavier duty and is able to give us that longer life, which is a good thing because we don't want to have to go through this again in my work experience,” says Hutto.

The old roof will come down the first week of November, and work will begin not long after that.

Hutto hopes to have the new roof up by April 2019. He hopes the replacement will not impact programming at the Sprint Pavilion.