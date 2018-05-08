Group Marches Through Charlottesville to Highlight True Meaning of Memorial Day

The event is also a bonding experience for those who've served

A group that travels the country to raise money and awareness for those who serve their communities and their country marched through Charlottesville on Tuesday, May 8.

The event is called Carry the Load.

The group says this march is its way of celebrating Memorial Day and the true meaning behind the holiday. The group is traveling the country to honor those who serve in the military, law enforcement, and emergency response.

“Others have walked further and worse, so we can have a little pain for one day if it helps remember those that went before us,” says Kerry Rock, a participant of Carry the Load.

Rock, who’s a former army service member and lives in Charlottesville, says the event creates a sense of community.

“Seeing all of the veterans get together taking a walk, telling the stories, reminiscing about those we have lost, it's great to bond again,” says Rock.

“People have the ability to share a little bit of their own struggle and a little bit of their pain with strangers, and they form a bond after that,” says Paul Schecklman, the team medic of Carry the Load.

The goal of Carry the Load is to raise awareness and money.

“The funds go to a variety of programs that work very directly with veterans or with first responders who are injured in the line of duty or killed in the line of duty,” says Schecklman.

Not all group members march at the same time or on the same route.

“We're in the East Coast right now, traveling from West Point all the way to Dallas, and on the West Coast they're running from Seattle all the way to Dallas,” says Schecklman.

When both groups meet in Dallas, thousands of people will gather to celebrate and share stories of service - or stories of loved ones lost.

“This year we're hoping to raise over $2 million in just this one, and all together it's been well over $15 million now just in that short timeframe,” says Schecklman.

Carry the Load says it’s raised $1.2 million of its goal this year.

The group is traveling to Richmond Tuesday evening, and plans to be in the Carolinas by Wednesday night.