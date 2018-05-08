Upgrades at Area Water Treatment Systems Could Lead to Cleaner Tap Water

After six years of work, the new system is now open

People in Albemarle County and Charlottesville could soon enjoy cleaner tap water.

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has spent $29 million upgrading its water treatment systems. The RWSA is launching upgrades at five plants, all with the same purpose - to improve water quality in the city and county.

After six years of work, the South Rivanna Treatment Plant in Albemarle County is officially online as of Tuesday, May 8. The new process sounds simple, but it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the RWSA.

“We've been through this for six years from inception, through design, through construction, and we're finally here and running this," says Dave Tungate, RWSA’s director of operations.

Back in 2012, the RWSA found a cheaper solution to provide cleaner water. But Tungate was shocked at the community's response.

“A very momentous occasion where the community said, 'we know there is a cheaper solution, a more cost-effective solution, but we wanna pay more for this,’” says Tungate. “‘We want this protection. We want this standard of water.’”

That's when the RWSA shifted to the use of granular activated carbon.

“They're large vessels, and we run the water through the vessels,” says Bill Mawyer, the executive director of the RWSA. “It has the carbon material in the vessels, and it takes out things that we wanna remove from the drinking water."

While people may not taste a difference, the system will filter out organic material and reduce the smell of chlorine.

“It's a very forward-thinking mentality to put this carbon in place," says Tungate.

The South Rivanna Treatment Plant produces around 5-10 million gallons of water each day.

A ribbon cutting is set for Wednesday, May 9, at the Crozet plant, followed by another next week in Scottsville.

Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority Press Release:

South Rivanna Water Treatment Plant – Tuesday, May 8th at 10am 2385 Woodburn Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Crozet Water Treatment Plant – Tuesday, May 9th at 10am 4673 Three Notched Road, Crozet, VA 22932

Scottsville Water Treatment Plant – Wednesday, May 16th at 10am 663 James River Road, Scottsville, VA 24590



Please join us in celebrating this achievement.

For more information, please visit: www.rivanna.org