Mother Awaits Answers from New Police Chief on Shifflett Murder Case

The mother of a man shot and killed in 2015 continues to call on the community to help in her search for answers.

Tuesday, May 8, is Jason “Jay” Lee Shifflett's birthday. He was murdered at his Carlton Avenue home sometime before 1 a.m. September 3, 2015.

Shifflett’s mother, Robin Bryant, marks his birthday by sitting outside the Charlottesville Police Department. She has voiced disapproval with authorities, and has accused the department in the past of not doing more to solve her son’s murder.

Investigators have yet to announce a suspect, and have released few details to the public.

Bryant has called on the department, city leaders, and even the FBI in her search for answers. She says she is frustrated there have been so many different chiefs of police in Charlottesville.

“It's just like starting from the beginning, because the ones coming in, he don't know what's been going on for three years. So here I go again, four chief of police in three years and no arrest on my son’s murder and there could have been. This is going to be time wasted,” said the mother.

The Charlottesville Police Department says this is still an active investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrest in the homicide case. Tips can be called into 434-977-4000.