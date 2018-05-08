Quantcast

Mother Awaits Answers from New Police Chief on Shifflett Murder Case

Posted: Updated:
Robin Bryant sitting outside the entrance to the Charlottesville Police Department Robin Bryant sitting outside the entrance to the Charlottesville Police Department
Robin Bryant Robin Bryant
Jason Lee Shifflett (FILE IMAGE) Jason Lee Shifflett (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The mother of a man shot and killed in 2015 continues to call on the community to help in her search for answers.

Tuesday, May 8, is Jason “Jay” Lee Shifflett's birthday. He was murdered at his Carlton Avenue home sometime before 1 a.m. September 3, 2015.

Shifflett’s mother, Robin Bryant, marks his birthday by sitting outside the Charlottesville Police Department. She has voiced disapproval with authorities, and has accused the department in the past of not doing more to solve her son’s murder.

Investigators have yet to announce a suspect, and have released few details to the public.

Bryant has called on the department, city leaders, and even the FBI in her search for answers. She says she is frustrated there have been so many different chiefs of police in Charlottesville.

“It's just like starting from the beginning, because the ones coming in, he don't know what's been going on for three years. So here I go again, four chief of police in three years and no arrest on my son’s murder and there could have been. This is going to be time wasted,” said the mother.

The Charlottesville Police Department says this is still an active investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrest in the homicide case. Tips can be called into 434-977-4000.

  • Mother Awaits Answers from New Police Chief on Shifflett Murder CaseMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story