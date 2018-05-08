Woman Facing Charges in Staunton and Augusta County

05/08/2018 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

At approximately noon today, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Pilot Travel Center in Greenville, VA. for the report of someone who was believed to be having a psychological emergency.

The original complainant advised that a female had approached her, holding a pair of scissors, and asked for money. The female, later identified as Jessica Leigh Regis, then attempted to take the complainants sunglasses from her head before returning to her vehicle, which was described as a white Saturn.

Regis left the Pilot prior to the deputy’s arrival, but was spotted on Rt. 11 near I-81. When the responding deputy attempted to stop Regis, she refused to comply. Regis, traveling North on Rt. 11 at low speeds while being pursued, approached the city limits of Staunton and our office terminated the pursuit.

Troopers from the Virginia State Police and officers from Staunton PD took over the pursuit, while Augusta units supported their efforts.

The pursuit continued through several city streets, returned to the county, and then re-entered into the city. Officers were able to introduce tire deflation devices in an effort to stop her.

During the pursuit, Regis intentionally drove toward two marked county police cars as though she was going to strike them.

After approximately 49 minutes, Regis was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses by Staunton and Augusta County authorities.

Charges in Augusta County:

Armed robbery

Assault on law enforcement (2 counts)

Felony eluding

Drive on a suspended license

05/08/2018 Release from the Staunton Police Department:

On May 8, 2018 at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Staunton Police Department was assisting the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit that entered the City.

The driver of the suspect vehicle continued to elude law enforcement through the area of Springhill Rd, Churchville Ave, and W. Beverley St.

The suspect vehicle ultimately stopped on the 70 block of Lincoln Lane after stop sticks were deployed.

The driver was identified as Jessica Leigh Regis, 26, of Staunton.

Regis was arrested and charged with reckless driving, felony eluding law enforcement, attempted felony assault with a vehicle, and driving on a suspended license.

Additional charges from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are pending.

Regis is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.