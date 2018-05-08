Albemarle County Board of Supervisors to Revise Rules to Public Permit Process

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is taking up the permit process to hold events in county parks.

On Wednesday, May 9, supervisors will hold a public hearing to discuss changes to an ordinance. Supervisors are revising rules, in part, due to the violence that occurred last summer in Charlottesville.

The changes make the permitting process more clear, with specific guidelines for those wanting to demonstrate in county parks.

"Because we've added all that property, the community is really using our parkland - which is wonderful - but it also brings with it the need to take a look at the restrictions and what we need to do around public use on that property," says Diantha McKeel, an Albemarle County supervisor.

Supervisors say the draft proposal also takes into account the First Amendment and, specifically, the right to free speech.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the County Office Building.