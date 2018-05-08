Regulators Reject Dominion's Renewable Energy Proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - State regulators are rejecting Dominion Energy's plan to offer 100 percent renewable energy plans to its big customers, saying the electric monopoly's proposal isn't fair or reasonable.

The State Corporation Commission issued a ruling Monday saying Dominion's proposed renewable plan would give the company "extraordinary discretion" in setting prices.

The ruling is a win for third-party energy providers who are hoping to grow their share of business in Virginia.

State law allows customers to shop around for renewable energy as long as their electric utility doesn't offer an approved 100 percent renewable plan. Dominion is the state's largest electric utility. The second largest, Appalachian Power, is also seeking approval of a 100 percent renewable energy plan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.