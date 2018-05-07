Quantcast

Charlottesville Looks to Protect 3 Trees Under Newly Adopted Ordinance

Edited by Emmy Freedman
The tree outside of Venable Elementary School The tree outside of Venable Elementary School
The tree in Emancipation Park The tree in Emancipation Park
The tree outside of JMRL The tree outside of JMRL
Three trees in Charlottesville could soon be protected.

The first of the three is a southern red oak in front of Venable Elementary School, and second is a large Shumard oak in front of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.

Both would be designated as specimen trees, which means it's been individually designated by Charlottesville City Council to be notable by virtue of its outstanding size and quality for its particular species.

The third is a large Basswood located in Emancipation Park that’s proposed for designation as a heritage tree, which means it's been individually designated by council to have notable historic or cultural interest.

On Monday, May 7, City Council adopted an ordinance to allow the protection of trees if they fall in one of four categories.

Council will determine if the trees will get protected at its next meeting on Monday, May 21.

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

