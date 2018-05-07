Domestic Violence Community Services Coordinator Receives Boost in Funding

City Council approved a grant for over $49,000 on May 7

The Domestic Violence Community Services Coordinator position for Albemarle and Charlottesville is getting a big boost in funding.

On Monday, May 7, City Council approved a grant for more than $49,000.

The coordinator helps victims understand the court process and serves as their case manager.

The grant money is coming from the Department of Criminal Justice Services for Charlottesville and Albemarle.