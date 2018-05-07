Plan to Create Mixed-Use Destination at Rt. 29, Hydraulic Rd. Moves Forward

The Hydraulic Road and Route 29 Small Area Plan is moving forward.

On Monday, May 7, council approved the plan that is intended to create a vibrant mixed-use destination for business while also integrating a variety of housing options.

Councilors hope to create sustainable stormwater practices as well as more safe crossing options at Route 29 for pedestrians and cyclists.

“I do strongly endorse the transportation small area plan primarily because I believe it makes the major roadways - which there are many - makes those roadways much more efficient and I believe it will ease the congestion,” says James Chang, the president of the Association for Meadows Northerly Neighborhood.

City Council says that this area has a lot of potential because of the development of the Stonefield Shopping Center and the future development of the Kmart site.