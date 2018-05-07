Quantcast

Funding for Affordable Housing, Down Payment Assistance Closer to Approval

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Some community development block grants for Charlottesville are one step closer to final approval.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it will go toward projects and home investment partnerships.

Some projects focus on affordable housing, down payment assistance, and public service.

Funds in this budget, as well as those in the five-year consolidated plan, will not be spent until after July 1 when HUD releases the money.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

