City Council Amends Plans in Effort to Aid Affordable Housing

Charlottesville City Council is moving forward with its five-year consolidated plan and annual action plan.

On Monday, May 7, council unanimously passed the plan, but with a few changes in an effort to aid affordable housing.

Every five years, Charlottesville and the HOME Consortium address local housing and community demands by looking at which areas are in critical need.

The consolidated plan is designed to help Charlottesville and its surrounding counties, including Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna, and Nelson. It outlines twelve different goals that address homelessness, the workforce, and substance abuse services, among other items.

On Monday night, council made two additional amendments.

The first will change the language in the five-year consolidated plan, so that there is a focus on projects supporting those with incomes at 50 percent average monthly income or less. It will also expand the affordable housing stock.

“It’s such a small amount of money that comes from CDBG [Community Development Block Grant] and HOME that you really have to target that to the greatest need, and I think that has been identified as that extremely low,” says Brandon Collins of the Public Housing Association of Residents.

“Both will preserve an existing supply of affordable housing and expand the affordable housing stock,” says Tierra Howard of Neighborhood Development Services. “We found that there is a critical need for those folks and a high need for those folks."

The second change is in the action plan, and it’s intended to help council's priority neighborhoods Belmont and Ridge Street.

Council decided at its meeting on Monday that it will alternate funding between Belmont and Ridge Street each year for six years total - starting with the Belmont neighborhood.

The funding for Belmont and Ridge Street will go toward community projects, whether that's for updating an intersection or a smaller project.