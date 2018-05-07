First Med Urgent Care on Pantops Officially Closes

First Med Urgent Care on Pantops Closed on May 4

First Med Urgent Care on Pantops in Albemarle County is officially closed to patients.

The office closed its doors for good on Friday, May 4.

No word has yet been released on the reason for the closure, but an answering machine service says Dr. William Talbott has moved to MedExpress Urgent Care in Pantops Center.

Another MedExpress facility is located along Seminole Trail.