Monticello Cup Awards Presents Highest-Scoring Wine

The Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival is officially underway, and we now know which wine has been voted the best of the best.

Monday, May 7, marked the Monticello Cup Awards at Charlottesville's Jefferson Theater. The top six wines were announced on Monday evening, as well as the overall highest-scoring wine.

This year's big winner is Veritas, for its 2015 Petit Verdot Paul Shaffer's 7th Edition.

The festival runs all week long, with a grand tasting event being held at the Sprint Pavilion on Saturday, May 12.

The Monticello Cup Awards (MCA) was held on Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Jefferson Theater to celebrate the winning wines of the 28th Annual Monticello Cup Wine Competition. All wines were produced by members of the Monticello Wine Trail (MWT) and contained at least 85% fruit from the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA).

There were 13 gold (including the Top 3 Red, Top 3 White, and the overall Monticello Cup winner), 27 silver and 15 bronze medals awarded. The Monticello Cup was presented to Veritas Vineyard & Winery for their 2015 Petit Verdot “Paul Shaffer’s 7th Edition”.

“I have to say, the competition for this cup means as much to me as any that we compete for. It takes a village to win a cup and Monticello is our village and as I have tried to show through the Research Exchange, the local community is the atmosphere that makes each of the wineries here tonight keep striving to improve the quality of our wines both locally, statewide and internationally,” said Veritas Vineyard & Winery Winemaker Emily Pelton.

Pelton speaking about the winning wine stated, “Our 2015 Petit Verdot captures the essence of Petit Verdot, and is a wine that speaks to all aspects of its origins fully and beautifully. This wine was made in the vineyard, tended with a heartfelt passion by my uncle, protected by my brother-in-law in the cellar, and artfully crafted with my Dad’s guidance and my brother’s support, and of course the vision of my mother, and the moral support on all sides from my sister and sister-in-law and my aunt…. and of course a little luck with the weather. This wine is a happy reflection of my family’s passion for Petit Verdot.”

The other two reds in the Top 3 Red category were Keswick Vineyards’ 2016 Cabernet Franc Estate Reserve and Flying Fox Vineyards’ 2014 Petit Verdot. The Top 3 Whites were Afton Mountain Vineyards’ 2016 Chardonnay Estate Reserve, Michael Shaps Wineworks’ 2017 Rosie Rosé and Trump Winery’s 2012 Blanc de Blanc.

The judging was coordinated by the Virginia Wine and Spirits Academy, and the judges were: Dave Collins (Big Cork Vineyards – Rohrersville, MD), Bill Curtis (Tastings – Charlottesville, VA), Vincent Derquenne (Bizou – Charlottesville, VA), Booth Hardy (Barrel Thief Wine Shop – Richmond, VA), Robert Harllee (Market Street Wineshop – Charlottesville, VA), Jess Helfand (Wine Educator at the Napa Valley Wine Academy – Nashville, TN), Richard Leahy (Author of “Behind Jefferson’s Vines – Charlottesville, VA), Lindsey Parris (Wine Educator – Washington DC), Rob Renteria (La Folie – San Francisco, CA), and Erin Scala (In Vino Veritas – Charlottesville, VA).

“It was an honor for the Virginia Wine and Spirits Academy to host the judging of wines entered into the 2018 Monticello Cup Wine Competition. We were very fortunate to assemble a team of eminently qualified judges from Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee and California. After a busy day of judging I was left with the impression that the consistent high quality wines this year, in all categories, is indicative of the heart and soul of the Monticello AVA and of the exciting developments that lay ahead,” remarked Virginia Wine & Spirits Co-Founder Chris Parker.

The MCA also officially marks the start of the Taste of Monticello Wine Trail Festival, which celebrates all the Monticello AVA has to offer. Additional information on the rest of the week’s events is available at www.monticellowinetrailfestival.com.

The MWT, a subsidiary of the Jeffersonian Wine Grape Growers Society (JWGGS), is an association of 33 wineries surrounding Charlottesville, VA in the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Nelson and Orange. The mission of the JWGGS is to support their members and promote quality grapes and wine produced in the Monticello AVA.

2018 Monticello Cup Wine Competition Results

Medal Winery Vintage Wine GOLD Afton Mountain Vineyards 2016 Chardonnay Estate Reserve GOLD Barboursville Vineyards 2015 Octagon GOLD Flying Fox Vineyard 2014 Petit Verdot GOLD Jefferson Vineyards 2014 Estate Reserve (Petit Verdot) GOLD Keswick Vineyards 2016 Cabernet Franc Estate Reserve GOLD King Family Vineyards 2015 Meritage GOLD Michael Shaps Wineworks 2017 Rosie Rosé GOLD Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards 2017 Sauvignon Blanc GOLD Pollak Vineyards 2017 Viognier GOLD Pollak Vineyards 2014 Meritage GOLD Trump Winery 2012 Blanc de Blanc GOLD Trump Winery 2015 New World Reserve GOLD Veritas Vineyard & Winery 2015 Petit Verdot "Paul Shaffer's 7th Edition" SILVER Afton Mountain Vineyards 2017 Albarino SILVER Afton Mountain Vineyards 2016 Tradition SILVER Barboursville Vineyards 2014 Octagon (Limited Edition - 40th Anniversary) SILVER Barboursville Vineyards 2014 Octagon SILVER Cardinal Point Winery 2017 Quattro SILVER Cardinal Point Winery 2014 Clay Hill Cabernet Franc SILVER Chestnut Oak Vineyard 2016 Petit Manseng Reserve SILVER Delfosse Vineyard & Winery 2015 Grinning Fox SILVER Delfosse Vineyard & Winery 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon SILVER Flying Fox Vineyard 2014 Trio SILVER Flying Fox Vineyard 2015 Trio SILVER Glass House Winery 2015 Estratto SILVER Jefferson Vineyards 2015 Estate Reserve SILVER Jefferson Vineyards 2014 Meritage SILVER Keswick Vineyards 2015 Heritage Estate Reserve SILVER Keswick Vineyards 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Reserve SILVER King Family Vineyards 2015 Mountain Plains