Indivisible Charlottesville Holds Rally in Support of Anti-Pipeline Activists

Anti-pipeline activists in Charlottesville are rallying in support of two tree-sitters who are trying to keep pipelines from being built on their property.

Indivisible Charlottesville held a rally in front of the Free Speech Wall on the Downtown Mall on Monday, May 7.

Red and Minor Terry lived in treehouses on their land near Roanoke to protest the Mountain Valley Pipeline. A judge ruled against the Terry couple, saying that the pipeline was allowed to be built and they were breaking the law by trying to keep it from being constructed.

Red Terry says she would have had to pay fines if they stayed in the trees. Now, she's calling out Governor Ralph Northam.

“This is our land,” says Red Terry. “We need to protect it and our representatives need to step up to the plate and quit letting the gas and oil companies run the United States of America."

During his campaign, Northam promised voters that if elected he would direct Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality to conduct a stream-by-stream analysis. That has not yet happened.